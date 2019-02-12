Customer Contact Week Celebrates 20th Anniversary in 2019

Customer Contact Week celebrates twenty years of CCW and groundbreaking industry growth and innovation. This June 24-28 at The Mirage in Las Vegas, CCW brings together 2,500-plus executives for five inspirational, educational, and community-oriented days.
The 2019 Keynote Headliners include Tony Hsieh, CEO of Zappos; Nancy Brinker, founder of the Susan G. Komen Foundation; and Shep Hyken, chief amazement officer at Shepard Productions. Two-hundred and fifty additional experts will take the stage including:
- Troy Stevenson, VP, global head of community operations, Uber
- Meghan Borsic, head of UX research and design, consumer electronics, Amazon
- Kirsty Traill, VP, customer, Hootsuite
- Sasha Chatani Lucas, head of digital, Verizon
- Jake Petersen, SVP, operations, Moviepass
The CCW Expo Hall features state-of-the-art technologies and solutions from Salesforce, Genesys, Five9, Avaya, LiveVox, ServiceNow, and 200-plus additional exhibitors. The expo hall features technology themes throughout the event agenda, covering topics including: AI/chatbots, customer experience, customer feedback, employee engagement, omnichannel, nearshoring and offshoring, social media, and training and development.
New programming this year includes CCWomen, a networking event for female contact center leaders, and the Technology and Innovation Focus Day. Learn more at www.customercontactweek.com.