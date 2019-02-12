Customer Contact Week Celebrates 20th Anniversary in 2019

Customer Contact Week celebrates twenty years of CCW and groundbreaking industry growth and innovation. This June 24-28 at The Mirage in Las Vegas, CCW brings together 2,500-plus executives for five inspirational, educational, and community-oriented days.

The 2019 Keynote Headliners include Tony Hsieh, CEO of Zappos; Nancy Brinker, founder of the Susan G. Komen Foundation; and Shep Hyken, chief amazement officer at Shepard Productions. Two-hundred and fifty additional experts will take the stage including:

Troy Stevenson, VP, global head of community operations, Uber

Meghan Borsic, head of UX research and design, consumer electronics, Amazon

Kirsty Traill, VP, customer, Hootsuite

Sasha Chatani Lucas, head of digital, Verizon

Jake Petersen, SVP, operations, Moviepass

The CCW Expo Hall features state-of-the-art technologies and solutions from Salesforce, Genesys, Five9, Avaya, LiveVox, ServiceNow, and 200-plus additional exhibitors. The expo hall features technology themes throughout the event agenda, covering topics including: AI/chatbots, customer experience, customer feedback, employee engagement, omnichannel, nearshoring and offshoring, social media, and training and development.

New programming this year includes CCWomen, a networking event for female contact center leaders, and the Technology and Innovation Focus Day. Learn more at www.customercontactweek.com.

