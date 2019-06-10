The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI) announced that Colette Carlson, human behavior expert, and Jay Baer, inspirational expert on marketing, word of mouth, and customer service, will deliver keynote addresses at ICMI Contact Center Connections 2019, formerly known as ICMI Contact Center Demo. Carlson’s address is “Many Communicate, Few Connect,” while Baer’s topic is “Hug Your Haters: How to Embrace Complaints and Connect with Your Customers.”

In addition, the event will host a lineup of thought leaders who will present educational and inspiring sessions that address the importance of creating high-quality connections with customers and internal teams. “With this year’s keynote lineup, our attendees will hear from experts who have mastered the skill of communication and building connections, providing our audience with strategies that leave a lasting impression on customers,” said Patty Caron, event director, ICMI.

ICMI Contact Center Connections 2019 will take place October 28–30, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency in Chicago, IL. Learn more at icmi.com/Contact-Center-Connections.

