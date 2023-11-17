Genevieve Carrenard Joins the Connections Magazine Team

Connections Magazine is pleased to announce the addition of Genevieve Carrenard to our team. She’ll head up customer service, write articles for Connections Magazine, and make needed enhancements to the Connections Magazine website.

With ten years of call center industry experience in management and leadership positions at leading corporations in both the US and Canada, Genevieve will tap into her expertise to write content for coming issues of Connections Magazine.

Currently Genevieve is spearheading an effort to overhaul the Connections Magazine website with the goal to increase traffic, enhance utility, and maximize the value, while keeping the same overall look and site navigation. Assisting her is a website development and internet marketing firm to optimize the results.

This will allow Genevieve to provide enhanced promotional and marketing opportunities to both current and future advertisers. To learn more, contact Genevieve at clientsupport@Connections Magazine.com.

