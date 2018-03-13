Startel Corporation Releases Contact Management Center v14.1

Startel Corporation announced the availability of Startel Contact Management Center (CMC) v14.1. This release includes several new features and enhancements designed to maximize agent productivity and efficiency.

Customers can expect a tighter integration with QGenda, allowing QGenda schedules to be configured directly within Startel administration controls. The client maintenance module now includes a find feature, enabling programmers to locate specific form features more quickly. New variables are now available for hyperlinks, including agent ID, agent first name, agent last name, and more, within client maintenance. Enhancements were also made to the Startel web portal and Startel dashboard.

“We are thrilled to deliver this new release and reinforce our commitment to providing customers, and the marketplace, with the latest innovations in technology and software,” said Brian Stewart, chairman and CEO of Startel. “We look forward to training customers on the product release next month at our annual user group conference.”

Startel CMC v14.1 is available now. For more information, or to schedule an upgrade, contact Startel technical support at techsupport@startel.com.

Startel is a leading provider of unified communications, business process automation, and performance management solutions and services. Learn more at 949-863-8776 or www.startel.com.

