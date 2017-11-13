Call Center Sales Pro Taps Chris Calhoun as VP of Operations

Chris Calhoun has joined Call Center Sales Pro to fill the newly created position of vice president of operations. Calhoun’s primary focus is on optimizing the existing infrastructure of the company to maximize the effectiveness of the staff so that they can serve their clients even better.

“I’m thrilled to have Chris join the Call Center Sales Pro family,” said Janet Livingston, founder of Call Center Sales Pro. “Chris brings the leadership and team building skills to the table that will allow us to better scale Call Center Sales Pro. This will enable us to provide more services, products, and innovations to the call center and contact center industry.”

After a distinguished career in the U. S. Coast Guard, Calhoun built on his exacting military training to take key leadership roles in technology companies. “I am extremely excited about joining Call Center Sales Pro,” Calhoun said. “I look forward to bringing my thirty plus years of leadership, management, and systematic approach to human performance to the Call Center Sales Pro team.”

Learn more at www.callcenter-salespro.com or call 800-901-7706.

