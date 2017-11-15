Call Center Sales Pro Hires Ricky Morse as Strategic Sales Manager

Call Center Sales Pro, a leading call center consultancy, announced that Ricky Morse joined their sales acquisitions team as strategic sales manager to pursue enterprise accounts that range from $150,000 to $1 million—and more—in annual work. He began this new role, November 1.

In this position, Morse will work with C-Suite executives in targeted verticals that include insurance and healthcare, as well as others. He will collaborate with Call Center Sales Pro president Janet Livingston to strategically pursue select call center work, establishing long-term, mutually beneficial relationships.

Janet Livingston, founder of Call Center Sales Pro and the driving force behind the company’s rapid growth and diversification, brought Morse on board to pursue these high-end enterprise accounts. “I’m thrilled to have Ricky join the Call Center Sales Pro team,” Livingston said. “He brings a wealth of industry-related sales leadership experience to us.” Call Center Sales Pro has a proven record of landing small to medium-sized call center and answering service accounts, but Livingston hasn’t had the time to personally invest in pursuing larger clients. With Morse’s skills and experience, added to her own, that will change.

“I’m excited to join Call Center Sales Pro,” Morse said. “I love to sell. It’s in my blood.” When asked about the reason for his ongoing record of success, Morse explained: “Instead of selling, I look to form long term relationships. If it’s good for the client and good for us, then success will follow. It’s all about finding solutions that work. My clients appreciate that, and, as a result, they trust me.”

