Call 4 Health Call Center Opens Third Facility

Call 4 Health, a leading medical call center and nurse triage service, opened a third location and will expand its operations with a new facility in Spring Hill, TN. The company, headquartered in Delray Beach, FL, also operates a call center in Linthicum Heights, MD.

“The demand for call center services in the medical industry has exploded in recent years,” said Joseph Pores, Call 4 Health CEO.” With this new facility, we will be able to greatly increase our volume and bring our proprietary, innovative technology to even more hospitals and medical centers around the country.”

The expansion includes the procurement of a 15,000 square feet facility, which will house approximately 200 call center agents and triage nurses.

Call 4 Health uses state-of-the-art technological initiatives, and currently processes up to 30,000 calls daily for 1,400 clients, creating a solution to the demand put on large health systems and hospitals. Call 4 Health serves clients nationwide in almost every state. Eighty percent of its clients are hospitals and healthcare systems, with the remaining 20 percent in homecare, hospice, and pharmaceuticals.

With the addition of the Spring Hill facility, Call 4 Health expects to increase its daily call volume over time to 50,000 and client base to 2,000.

