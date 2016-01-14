Bobby Bennett Joins Startel

Industry Veteran to Become New Western Regional Sales Manager

Startel Corporation has expanded its sales team with the addition of Bobby Bennett, Jr. as sales manager for the western region.

Bennett has more than 22 years of sales and business development experience in the TAS and healthcare industries. Most recently, Bennett served as a regional sales manager with Amtelco for 15 years. Before that, he worked in sales roles at Telescan and CadCom, now doing business under the name OnviSource.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Bobby to the Startel team,” said William Lane, president and CEO of Startel. “Bobby is a highly skilled sales and business development professional and has been contributing to the TAS and healthcare industries for many years. He has a strong background in sales and management and we are excited to have him join our team to help drive our development and future growth.”

“I am excited to join the Startel team and look forward to helping the company further expand its presence in both the TAS and healthcare markets,” said Bennett. “With its comprehensive product offering, defined road map and tenured staff, the company has significant potential for growth and I feel privileged to have the opportunity to be a part of it.”

Bennett will remain based in Oklahoma and will be responsible for business development and sales for all states west of the Mississippi River.

