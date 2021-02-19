Amtelco announced it received U.S. patent 10,917,524 for “Auditing Communication Sessions.” The patentable element is Amtelco’s systems and methods for auditing communication sessions.

This improved system makes it possible to audit diverse types of communication sessions (such as calls and web chats) that provide accurate and efficient client notifications. It provides flexibility with respect to call auditing methods and allows the client to audit the communication session in a way that is suitable to their circumstances.

“The ability to audit different types of communication sessions is important to the success of our customers and their clients,” said Amtelco president Tom Curtin. “This accurate, efficient, and flexible method ensures that the quality of a caller’s interaction with the call center is satisfactory.”

Founded in 1976 to provide communication solutions to the answering service and medical messaging industry, Amtelco has a strong history in the telemessaging industry. Amtelco focuses on providing call center solutions that meet or exceed customer expectations, backed by top notch service and support. Millions of telephone calls are processed every day by Amtelco systems and software in operation around the world.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...