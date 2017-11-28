ATSI Awards Gold Call Center Re-Certification to ASCO

The Association of Teleservices International (ATSI) announced that ASCO, dba Answer Quick, again received the Gold 24/7 Call Center Certification Award and has done so continuously since the program’s inception in 2001.

Beth Cooper, president of Answer Quick a division of ASCO, Inc, is a pioneer and founding member of the committee and continuing advocate of the entire certification program.

The certification, which requires a physical inspection every three years, indicates that Answer Quick has met or exceeded high standards in the areas of business practices, life safety, operations—including normal and emergency procedures, personnel hiring, training, and ongoing evaluations through a peer review program focusing on a 99.9 percent annual run time. The program was developed by industry owners and consultants to recognize call center excellence.

ATSI is an international trade association established by and for entrepreneurs in the teleservices industry.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google



Like this: Like Loading...