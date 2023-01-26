

AnswerNet launched AnswerMyTexts, the first true business text answering service solution. AnswerMyTexts lets business owners handle texts on their business phone number or have those texts handled by AnswerNet agents. The goal of AnswerMyTexts is to allow businesses to use their answering service for non-voice channels for the first time, and to encourage all businesses to text-enable their business phone lines.

AnswerMyTexts, allows the business owner to manage their own texts and leverage support in three ways, with Scheduled Answering, On-Demand Answering, and Overflow Answering.

As part of this new service, AnswerMyTexts has created an easy-to-use system to text-enable any landline number in minutes. If a business does not have an existing number, AnswerNet will provide a new one.

“The use of texting-to-business numbers has been slowed because there has been no solution that allows the business to handle its own texts, or to have a third party handle them when the business is unavailable”, said Gary Pudles, CEO of AnswerNet. “With the AnswerMyTexts service, AnswerNet is leading the revolution in helping businesses move seamlessly into text communications.”

Today, statistics show that nine out of ten consumers prefer communication with companies via text, which leads to a better customer experience and a higher perceived customer satisfaction.

Headquartered in Willow Grove, PA, AnswerNet is a full-service provider of inbound, outbound, automated, and BPO call center services. Founded in 1998, the company has over 30 sites with 2,000 full-time employees across the U.S. and Canada.

