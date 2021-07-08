AnswerNet Acquires TPV.com

Contact Center Strengthens Services with Third-Party Verification

AnswerNet announced the acquisition of TPV.com, a leading third-party verification service working with energy and telecom businesses throughout the United States.

Third-party verification services, also known by the industry acronym TPV, use humans and technology to confirm consumer sales transactions after an in-person or phone sale. The service protects consumers and providers by uncovering and clarifying potential contract or agreement ambiguities prior to the delivery of the telecom or energy services.

The acquisition was officially finalized on June 30, 2021.

With the acquisition, AnswerNet expands its existing third-party verification solutions business and adds another strong brand to the organization’s growing family of companies. AnswerNet’s other brands include business process outsourcing (BPO), telemarketing, education, nonprofit, answering services, and appointment setting.

“We are extremely excited to welcome the entire TPV team to the AnswerNet family,” said Gary Pudles, AnswerNet president and CEO. “They are an important addition to our company because it gives us a leading brand with which to focus our existing and future TPV efforts. With this acquisition, we have taken another step in solidifying our position as the leading provider of TPV services in North America.”

Founded in 1997, TPV.com is a customer contact center business that provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its core competency is independent third-party verification services for businesses nationwide. TPV, LLC will continue to operate as an entity.

AnswerNet is a full-service provider of inbound, outbound, automated, and BPO call center services. Founded in 1998, the company now has thirty sites with 2,000 full-time employees across the U.S. and Canada.

