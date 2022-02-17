AnswerNet Acquires Quality Contact Solutions

AnswerNet, a full-service provider of inbound, outbound, automated, and global BPO contact center services has acquired Quality Contact Solutions and its subsidiary QCS At Home.

The acquisition was officially finalized on December 31, 2021. As a result, AnswerNet retained all employees of Quality Contact Solutions. Chris Grothe, Quality Contact Solutions’ vice president of operations, was appointed to oversee the company.

Quality Contact Solutions (QCS) specializes in telemarketing call center solutions that achieve sales results for its clients. Their areas of expertise include B2B outbound marketing, B2C outbound marketing, TCPA call center consulting, and outsourced telemarketing quality assurance. Their experience covers a wide variety of industries for clients whose brands are world-renowned.

“We are very excited to welcome the Quality Contact Solutions team to the AnswerNet family,” said Gary Pudles, AnswerNet’s president and CEO. “As one of the most respected providers of call center services in the United States, Quality Contact Solutions offers additional telemarketing, BPO, and compliance expertise and bandwidth that our clients can take advantage of immediately. In addition, the disciplined experience the QCS team adds will benefit all facets of the AnswerNet organization.”

“I am proud of the Quality Contact Solutions team and what we have built in the last 15 years.” added Angela Garfinkle, the former owner of QCS. “With more than 1500 employees and 30 plus call center locations in the U.S., nearshore, and offshore, the combined resources of the AnswerNet companies and Quality Contact Solutions will give the QCS clients access to more services and operational efficiencies in 2022 and beyond,” said Garfinkle.

The Quality Contact Solutions acquisition complements the other brands included in the AnswerNet family of companies, which include business process outsourcing (BPO), telemarketing, education, nonprofit, answering service, appointment setting, and third-party verification.

