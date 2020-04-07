Amtelco Offers Free Rental Operator Licenses

With the expanding COVID-19 crisis, the ability for agents to work remotely has become greatly important. Amtelco announced they are offering a free month for up to five rental operator licenses to help call centers keep up with the COVID-19 call traffic increase.

Web-based virtual agent software can turn any personal computer into a professional telephone agent station, allowing agents to work remotely from just about anywhere. All agent functions are still available for remote agent connections, including call log recordings and retrieval, which allows for a smooth transition. For callers, the fact that the agents are remote is transparent.

Kevin Beale, Amtelco VP for software R&D, recommends establishing VPN connections for remote agents to ensure their connection is secure. Once agents connect to the VPN, they can establish their remote agent connection for data and audio. Data connection can be established via direct connection, remote desktop, thin client, Citrix, and VDI. Audio connection can be established via integrated audio or external audio.

For details on the free operator licenses, contact Amtelco at 800-356-9148, visit www.amtelco.com, or email info@amtelco.com.

Amtelco has a strong history in the telemessaging industry and was founded in 1976 to provide communication solutions to the answering service and medical messaging industry. Amtelco focuses on providing call center solutions that meet or exceed customer expectations and are backed by top-notch service and support. Millions of telephone calls are processed every day by Amtelco systems and software in operation in all fifty of the United States and more than twenty foreign countries. By working closely with customers, Amtelco will continue to develop innovative features and products.



