Soft Agent now rated “Avaya compliant”

Amtelco announced that its Soft Agent application version 5.4 is compliant with key Avaya OneCloud™ CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service) solutions–helping customers optimize the agent experience by turning any personal computer into a professional telephone agent station. Avaya is a global leader in solutions that enhance and simplify communications and collaboration.

Amtelco helps customers simplify and optimize their contact center operations with solutions like Soft Agent that can be integrated with both hard-wired legacy systems and Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) based Voice Over IP (VoIP) networks. The backbone of the Soft Agent application is the Amtelco Sandbox, a single-point-of-entry solution that provides agents with the most current information possible to process calls and use that information to quickly resolve customer inquiries. The application is compliance-tested by Avaya for compatibility with the Avaya Aura® platform 8.1.

“We are excited that this latest release of our Soft Agent application has successfully completed Avaya DevConnect compliance testing,” said Tom Curtin, president, Amtelco. “Our mutual customers can confidently deploy Soft Agent with their Avaya OneCloud CCaaS solutions, helping them uncover new possibilities for getting more out of their communications infrastructure.”

Amtelco is a leading supplier with more than 40 years of communication technologies and software communications applications.

