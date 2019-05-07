Amtelco, a leading supplier of communication technologies and software communications applications for more than forty years, announced that its Genesis Intelligent Series solution is compliant with key Avaya IX Workplace Calling solutions from Avaya, a global leader in solutions that enhance and simplify communications and collaboration.

The Genesis software switching solution provides the Intelligent Series applications with advanced software-based telephony. Genesis provides an all-inclusive, enterprise-wide call center with skills-based automatic call distribution (ACD), built-in speech recognition, text to speech, and voice services to improve call routing and management. Users can keep metrics with customizable reporting, enhance accountability with call logging and video screen capture, connect remote agents, and manage automated dispatch and on-call scheduling. Genesis can operate in a virtual server environment or in the cloud, enabling businesses to grow without adding additional hardware, helping save time and money.

The Genesis Intelligent Series release 5.3.6774 application is now compliance-tested by Avaya for compatibility with Avaya IX Workplace components Avaya Aura® Communication Manager 8.0 and Avaya Aura Session Manager 8.0 via a SIP trunk.

