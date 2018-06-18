Amtelco’s Genesis Intelligent Series v5.1 Now “Avaya Compliant”

Amtelco’s Genesis Intelligent Series release 5.1 is compliant with key communications and collaboration solutions from Avaya, a provider of digital communications software, services, and devices.

The Genesis software switching solution provides the Intelligent Series applications with advanced software-based telephony. Genesis Intelligent Series provides an all-inclusive, enterprise-wide call center multimedia software suite with skills-based automatic call distribution (ACD), built-in speech recognition, text to speech, and voice services to improve call routing and management.

Genesis users can keep metrics with customizable reporting, enhance accountability with call logging and video screen capture, connect remote agents, and manage automated dispatch and on-call scheduling. Genesis can be operated in a virtual server environment or in the cloud, enabling businesses to grow without adding additional hardware—helping save time and money. The application is now compliance-tested by Avaya for compatibility with Avaya Aura® Session Manager 7.1 and Avaya Aura Communication Manager 7.1.

Amtelco is a Technology Partner in the Avaya DevConnect program. As a Technology Partner, Amtelco is eligible to submit products for compliance testing by the Avaya Solution Interoperability and Test Lab. There, a team of Avaya engineers develops a comprehensive test plan for each application to verify whether it is Avaya compatible. Doing so enables businesses to confidently add best-in-class capabilities to their network without having to replace their existing infrastructure—speeding deployment of new applications and reducing both network complexity and implementation costs.

“We are excited that this latest release of our Genesis Intelligent Series has successfully completed Avaya DevConnect compliance testing,” said Tom Curtin, Amtelco president. “Our mutual customers can confidently deploy Genesis with their Avaya Aura platform, helping them uncover new possibilities for getting more out of their communications infrastructure.”

In Other Amtelco News

Amtelco has brought on Brad Swift as their contract service sales manager. Amtelco created this position in response to the growing need for call centers to quickly have access to the newest Amtelco software features. Brad will offer Amtelco contract services to help call centers get up-to-date with current technologies, assist with projects such as upgrading system software, and help with growth and future development.

“Brad had a successful eighteen-year sales career with us in the past, serving our clients in Canada,” said Curtin. “We are excited to begin this new partnership so that our customers will be able to outsource to Amtelco to help get the work done that they cannot find resources for. This will open up new opportunities for our customers to be able to add even more processes to their Amtelco call center system.”

“I’m looking forward to this new role,” Swift said. “When call centers are unsure about the cost and liability that comes with hiring temporary in-house or contracted employees for their communications projects, I will be able to help—backed by the resources, expertise, and HIPAA-compliance Amtelco provides. There is a huge opportunity in our industry to help customers with services such as converting from legacy systems and transitioning to IS and Genesis, system analysis, and future growth.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google



Like this: Like Loading...