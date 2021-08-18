Amtelco’s Expansion Supports Future Growth

Amtelco recently completed an expansion and remodel of their facility that had been under construction for the past year. The expansion allows for additional employee workspaces as they continue to grow and add new products and services to support their customers’ needs.

“This expansion supports our mission as we continue to work together to provide industry-leading solutions backed by five-star support,” said Tom Curtin, president of Amtelco. “Customer support is a top priority. Our workforce has increased by 15 percent in the past year to keep up with the needs of our customers.”

A remodel of the old production space was commemorated as the Joe Everly Courtyard. Joe Everly, CEO, has been a familiar face at Amtelco for over forty years. Tom Curtin stated, “We are proud to honor Joe Everly’s hard work, guidance, and dedication.”

Recognized as a Top Workplaces employer, Amtelco is known for treating their employees like family. In appreciation of their employees, the remodel included a wellness room, HR benefits room, and updated breakroom.

Founded in 1976, Amtelco has a strong history in the telemessaging industry to provide communication solutions to the answering service and healthcare communications industry. Amtelco focuses on providing call center solutions that meet or exceed customer expectations, backed by top notch service and support.

