Amtelco Introduces Text-Enabled Landlines

Amtelco’s Intelligence Series software and MergeComm platform integrate with Infinite Convergence Solution’s (ICS) text enabled number service to allow enterprises to send short message service (SMS) messages to their customers using existing and new landline numbers. Enterprises can use the same toll-free and landline numbers for their messaging and voice customer communication, providing a better user experience.

Amtelco partners with ICS to provide SMS aggregator services to send and receive SMS text messages using a secure web connection to the Internet. Amtelco customers that have already purchased ICS’s SMS aggregator services can text-enable landlines for no additional charge. ICS provides SMS messaging to landlines based on a per message fee. For more information about MergeComm, contact Amtelco at 800-356-9148 or info@amtelco.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...