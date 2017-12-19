Amtelco Successfully Tests Cox SIP Trunking

Amtelco and Cox Communications announced the successful completion of interoperability testing of Cox’s SIP trunking services with Amtelco’s Genesis intelligent soft switch, the internet protocol (IP) based private branch exchange (PBX) capability of Amtelco’s Infinity platform, and the Telescan Spectrum Prism II platform.

The testing was conducted by Amtelco’s Field Engineering team and Cox Communication engineers at tekVizion Labs, an independent telecommunications testing and verification facility in suburban Dallas, Texas.

Cox SIP trunking is a scalable and efficient IP trunking telecommunication solution for businesses that provides all the traditional telephony services, such as direct inward dialing, hunting, calling name, calling number, local and long distance, business continuity options, and support for geo-redundant PBX deployments and automatic rerouting of calls as needed.

All calls carried by Cox SIP trunking are routed over Cox’s proprietary fiber-optic network, with guaranteed Quality of Service (QoS), rather than over the internet. To use Cox SIP trunking with Amtelco’s products, Amtelco customers are required to maintain a separate business agreement with Cox Communications.

For more information contact Amtelco at 800-356-9148, info@amtelco.com, or callcenter.amtelco.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google



Like this: Like Loading...