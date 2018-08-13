News

Amtelco Summer Interns

The summer is fast winding down, and Amtelco has started saying “thank you” and “good bye” to the fifteen students who completed internships this summer.”

AMTELCO summer interns

Shown left to right:

  • Adam LaLuzerne: University of Wisconsin-Platteville, Field Engineering Department
  • Marcus Seaton: Madison Area Technical College, Production QA Department
  • DJ Hogan: Production QA Department
  • Kyle Anderson: Production QA Department
  • Brevin Becker: White Rhino Co. Property Management Apprenticeship, Production QA Department
  • Hannah Anderson: Wisconsin Youth Apprenticeship, Production QA Department
  • Luke Anderson: University of Wisconsin-Stout, Software R&D Department
  • Emmanuel Barber-Thomas: Herzing University, IT Department/ Production QA Department
  • Jessica Mohns: Rockford University, Field Engineering Department
  • Sean Scanlan: Madison Area Technical College, Field Engineering Department

 Not pictured:

  • Dillon Clark: St. Cloud State University, Production QA Department
  • Tyler LaLuzerne: Wisconsin Youth Apprenticeship, Marketing Department
  • Angela Riederer: Viterbo University, Business Office
  • Ashley Werner: University of Wisconsin-Madison, Software R&D Department
  • Bennett Olson: Wisconsin Youth Apprenticeship, Production QA Department

