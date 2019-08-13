Amtelco Releases IS Social Media Monitor

The Intelligent Series (IS) social media monitor translates popular social media posts, messages, and notifications into dispatch jobs that call center agents can manage on behalf of their clients. The social media monitor polls the client’s social media accounts for incoming activity and presents the resulting notifications to the IS server as MergeComm Web API triggers. The MergeComm triggers are presented to agents as dispatch jobs that can be scripted as needed in IS supervisor.

For Facebook interaction, the social media monitor can check a client’s account for keywords, inbound messages, comments about posts, shares of posts, and reactions to posts such as likes and other emoticon-based comments.

For Twitter interaction, the social media monitor can check a client’s account for keywords, inbound direct messages (DMs), replies to account tweets, and for likes, favorites, retweets, mentions, and other reactions to posts by the client.

For more information, contact Amtelco at 800-356-9148 or info@amtelco.com.

