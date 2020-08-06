Amtelco Announces Redesigned MSM Website

Amtelco announced the launch of a newly redesigned website for miSecureMessages (MSM). Visitors will find that the new site features a streamlined, modern design, with improved functionality. The user experience is enhanced with industry articles, the latest technical requirements, and resources for partners.

Tom Curtin, president, commented, “We’re excited about the launch of the new site. It provides a better user experience and reinforces the miSecureMessages brand.”

To see the new site, visit miSecureMessages.com. For more information, contact Amtelco at 800-356-9148, info@amtelco.com, or www.amtelco.com

