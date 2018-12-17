Amtelco’s Genesis Intelligent Series Receives Unify Certification

Amtelco received interoperability certification for the Genesis Intelligent Series call center console solution with the version 8.x Unify OpenScape 4000 PBX (private branch exchange) by the Unify Technology Partner Program, based in Munich, Germany, on December 3.

Testing of the interoperability between Amtelco’s Genesis Intelligent Series solution and Unify’s open SIP interface for the OpenScape 4000 PBX was conducted remotely in October by Amtelco’s PBX Integration Lab staff in McFarland, Wisconsin, and the Unify Communications Development Lab in Beersel, Belgium.

Amtelco received interoperability certification from Unify in 2016 for the Infinity Intelligent Series call center console solution with the version 7.x Unify OpenScape 4000 PBX.

Unify, one of the world’s leading providers of integrated communication solutions, is a subsidiary of Atos, Inc. Atos, a European IT services corporation headquartered in Bezons, France, acquired Unify and the OpenScape 4000 PBX in 2016 from Gores Group and Siemens.

For more information about Amtelco’s Genesis IS, contact Amtelco at 800-356-9148 or email info@amtelco.com.

