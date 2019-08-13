Amtelco Offers Weekly Webinars

Amtelco conducts webinars every week to provide customers with up-to-the-minute solutions to their business needs. Many of the webinar topics were developed in collaboration with Amtelco customers. Some upcoming topics include:

Web Agent: Amtelco solution architect Kevin Mahoney and vice president of software Kevin Beale will introduce the new web agent console application.

Telescan R1—R10 Update: Join Bob Vornberg, Telescan director of product development, as he discusses the R1—R10 updates.

MiSecureMessages: Learn what’s new in version 6.7.

Migrating to Contact Architecture: Hear how to migrate to the Intelligent Series contact architecture platform.

Telescan Prism II: Join a discussion of the Prism II solution.

Introducing IS Genesis dashboard: Hear an introduction to the IS Genesis dashboard and its capabilities.

Social Media Monitoring Opportunities: Discuss the new IS social media monitor feature.

Agent Status Lights: Explanation of the agent status lights features for telephone agent, soft agent, and web agent.

For more information or to access these webinars, contact Amtelco at 800-356-9148 or webinars@amtelco.com.



