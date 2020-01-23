Amtelco announces the ability for users to customize their away message with the miSecureMessages version 6.7 release. MiSecureMessages is used by businesses and healthcare enterprises who need to keep their communications secure.

Version 6.7 allows users to enter a custom away message when setting their miSecureMessages notifications to “off.” Users also have the option to choose an away message from a list of pre-programmed messages.

Away messages are displayed on the miSecureMessages contacts screen to other users in the same Group. In addition, users will receive an auto reply when sending a secure message to the user who is currently away. Users also have the option to set a start and end date and time when their away message should be displayed.

For more information about miSecureMessages, contact Amtelco at 800-356-9148, info@misecuremessages.com, or www.misecuremessages.com.

