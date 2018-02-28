Amtelco Introduces Intelligent Series v5.1

Amtelco announced version 5.1 of its Intelligent Series (IS) suite of call center applications at the annual meeting of the National Amtelco Equipment Owners (NAEO) users group in February. New features include:

Virtual Terminals for the SMS, SNPP, TAP, and WCTP contact methods make it possible to switch from one terminal type to another without having to reprogram individual contact methods. When upgrading to IS 5.1, the IS server automatically creates a virtual terminal for each existing messaging terminal in the system.

The Genesis Just Say It Interactive Voice Response (IVR) feature enhances the IS navigation menu feature by letting callers to speak responses instead of pressing telephone keypad digits. The Just Say It IVR and navigation menu features give callers the ability to access information and conduct transactions using speech recognition or live operator involvement.

The Genesis Just Say It Directory Assistance feature prompts the caller to say the name of a person, performs a directory lookup, verifies which listing the caller seeks, and transfers the caller to the appropriate phone number stored in the IS Directory.

The miTeamWeb Dashboard provides call center staff and clients with real-time information about automated call distribution (ACD) activities, operator call handling statistics, and dispatching tasks in both graphic and text formats in a widget-based enterprise web interface. The dashboard screen can be customized to display only the dashboard widgets that individual users need to see.

The Intelligent Series Two-Way WCTP Messaging interface implements the capabilities contained in the international Wireless Communications Transfer Protocol (WCTP) to enable the IS server to conduct two-way messaging with a third-party application. The two-way WCTP interface makes it possible for developers to interface to the IS server application and the IS database without involving Amtelco’s development team.

Infinite Convergence Solutions is a new SMS text messaging aggregator service available for use with IS Dispatching. Infinite Convergence developed its integration with the Intelligent Series platform using the new two-way WCTP messaging component of the IS 5.1 software.

The Genesis Meet Me Park feature lets an agent park a call to a designated ACD skill table to await connection to the called party. The park response element and the Meet Me Park behavior automate the Meet Me process using IS scripts.

The Auto Attendant behavior answers a call, plays a greeting, and transfers the call to an extension or patches the call to another number. The auto attendant behavior includes call analysis options to determine if a call reached an answering machine; in that event, it will respond according to its settings.

For more information, contact Amtelco at 800-356-9148 or info@amtelco.com.

