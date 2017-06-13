Amtelco Introduces Intelligent Series v5.0

Amtelco introduced version 5.0 of its Intelligent Series (IS) suite of call center applications. The updated IS messenger interface incorporates multiple conversations into one window. The contacts page is used to select agents and supervisors for a new chat message. Agents can initiate a chat, refresh the screen, dock the IS messenger window, and view the IS messenger history.

The IS specials pane displays a list of special notes regarding the selected client. Specials usually contain timely information about the client’s availability, location, and activities. Specials have a subject and content, just like an IS message, but are displayed in the specials viewing area and can have expiration dates and times.

The client sidebar enables agents to view information for the current client account. The info pages pane lets agents view info pages for a client without opening a new work item in the work area of the soft agent screen. A new navigation menu feature has been added to configure menus of options that can be used to select an automated behavior for a call to follow.

The call event tracker, accessed from the IS supervisor monitors menu, provides detailed information about call events generated with the optional Genesis soft switch, which provides detailed information about agent events.

Genesis reports have been added to IS supervisor reporting for use with the optional Genesis soft switch. The Genesis reports can be run from IS supervisor and the optional miTeamWeb application.

In other news, Amtelco announced that the Genesis Intelligent Series solution and the Intelligent Soft Agent have successfully completed Avaya DevConnect Compliance Testing.

The Genesis Intelligent Series solution was tested with Avaya Aura® Session Manager Release 7.0 and Avaya Aura® Communication Manager Release 7.0. The Intelligent Soft Agent Release 5.0 call center solution was tested with Avaya Aura® Communication Manager Release 7.0 and Avaya Aura® Application Enablement Services Release 7.0. Both successfully completed compliance testing.

The Genesis software switching solution provides the Intelligent Series applications with advanced software-based telephony. Genesis provides an all-inclusive call center solution based on the Intelligent Series suite of applications.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google



Like this: Like Loading...