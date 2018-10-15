Amtelco Introduces Enhancement to IS Transformer for Easier Upgrades

Amtelco announces the addition of the Dial String Import Wizard to the Intelligent Series (IS) Transformer Client/Agent feature. The IS Transformer is a set of tools that transform information from external sources to the IS database and from the IS database to external destinations.

The Dial String Import Wizard helps with mass transformations of Infinity dial strings to IS client fields, info pages, and contact methods. Dial strings can be imported from the Infinity system list and individual client accounts or all client accounts. The dial string values can be modified in the dial string import wizard before being transformed into IS without changing the dial strings in Infinity.

When importing a dial string, a value is parsed out of the dial string where applicable. A field type is given to the parsed value based on the dial string. The field types include phone, email, SMS, miSecureMessages, TAP paging, and fax. These field types can create contact methods in an IS directory. Dial strings also can be imported into IS info pages and IS shared client fields.

For more information, contact Amtelco at 800-356-9148 or email info@amtelco.com.

