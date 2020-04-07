Amtelco Introduces Intelligent Series Version 5.4

Amtelco introduces version 5.4 of its Intelligent Series (IS) suite of call center applications. Many of the features were developed in collaboration with Amtelco customers. A few of the new features include:

The DID (direct inward dialing) limit puts a limit on the number of live calls that can be in the system for a client at one time. A busy signal will be returned for any calls that exceed the DID limit.

Call tracker analytics displays charts of call data that can be configured including total calls, calls per agent, calls per station type, calls per call type, calls per client, and service level performance.

Genesis service level reporting: service level reports compile detailed statistics to specifically monitor agents’ interaction with callers, traffic patterns, agent abandons, and system abandons.

Improvements to the miTeamWeb OnCall enables users to swap shifts with one another, filter schedules in the OnCall Roster, search for a specific contact, search for a specific role, and search for assigned or unassigned shifts.

For more information, contact Amtelco at 800-356-9148 or email info@amtelco.com.

