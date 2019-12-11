Genesis Emergency ACD and Park Line Pickup

Amtelco’s Genesis emergency automatic call distribution (ACD) feature is a mode of operation that takes effect if a Genesis Intelligent soft switch client application—such as Amtelco’s Intelligent Series or Telescan’s Genesis Spectrum—becomes disconnected from the Genesis platform. The Genesis emergency ACD makes it possible to ensure that calls are not dropped if the connection to the client application is lost. In such instances, the Genesis Intelligent soft switch automatically routes calls to a pre-arranged queue named for the client application.

The emergency ACD distributes calls on a round-robin, one-call-at-a-time basis with calls routed to emergency agents in the order that they are received by the Genesis Intelligent soft switch. Emergency agents are created in the Genesis system configuration and are assigned to specific applications for which they are assigned calls when the emergency ACD controls call distribution. If there are no emergency agents, Genesis can play a text-to-speech announcement prior to hanging up.

In related news, Amtelco’s Genesis park line pickup feature allows an agent or a script to park a call to a special ACD skill to await a callback from a contact. Before parking the call, the script or agent pages the requested contact and provides a park extension. The contact can call into the park extension to automatically connect to the caller. The park line pickup feature saves call centers time and improves caller satisfaction.

Park line pickup is implemented using a specific call field named MeetMeNumber. The script populates the MeetMeNumber call field with a park extension and includes the same park extension in a page to the requested contact. The script then parks the call to an ACD skill configured for manual distribution. When the contact calls the park extension, the contact is joined to the parked call with the matching park extension.

For more information, contact Amtelco at 800-356-9148 or info@amtelco.com.

