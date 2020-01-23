Amtelco Employee Awards Announced

Amtelco announces that Andy Quamme, director of project management, is the 2019 recipient of Amtelco’s William J. Curtin Employee of the Year award. The honor, conferred annually at year’s end, is named in remembrance of Amtelco founder William J. Curtin II, and is the most cherished award available to Amtelco employees. Andy was awarded the William J. Curtin Employee of the Year award for his outstanding commitment to project management and successful customer implementations.
Other awards announced at Amtelco’s annual holiday luncheon in December included:
- Administration Employee of the Year: Wayne Wallace, IT manager
- Brian Torvik Innovation in Operations: Chris Bach, software engineer
- Brian Torvik Innovation in Operations: Kent Anderson, senior hardware design engineer
- Service Employee of the Year: Eric Thomas, customer support engineer
- TAS Salesperson of the Year: Patty Anderson, regional sales manager
- 1Call Salesperson of the Year: Joe Curtin, regional sales manager
- Hall of Fame: Bernie Torvik, vice chairman
- Hall of Fame: Bob Vornberg, Telescan general manager and director of product development
For more information: 800-356-9148, info@amtelco.com, or www.callcenter.amtelco.com.