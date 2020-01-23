Amtelco Employee Awards Announced

Amtelco announces that Andy Quamme, director of project management, is the 2019 recipient of Amtelco’s William J. Curtin Employee of the Year award. The honor, conferred annually at year’s end, is named in remembrance of Amtelco founder William J. Curtin II, and is the most cherished award available to Amtelco employees. Andy was awarded the William J. Curtin Employee of the Year award for his outstanding commitment to project management and successful customer implementations.

Other awards announced at Amtelco’s annual holiday luncheon in December included:

Administration Employee of the Year: Wayne Wallace, IT manager

Brian Torvik Innovation in Operations: Chris Bach, software engineer

Brian Torvik Innovation in Operations: Kent Anderson, senior hardware design engineer

Service Employee of the Year: Eric Thomas, customer support engineer

TAS Salesperson of the Year: Patty Anderson, regional sales manager

1Call Salesperson of the Year: Joe Curtin, regional sales manager

Hall of Fame: Bernie Torvik, vice chairman

Hall of Fame: Bob Vornberg, Telescan general manager and director of product development

For more information: 800-356-9148, info@amtelco.com, or www.callcenter.amtelco.com.

