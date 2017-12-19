Amtelco announced that Steve Bormett of the Field Engineering Department is the 2017 recipient of Amtelco’s William J. Curtin Employee of the Year award. The honor, conferred annually at year’s end, is named in remembrance of Amtelco founder William J. Curtin II, and is the most cherished award available to Amtelco employees.

Bormett was recognized for his work as director of Amtelco’s quality assurance testing program and for his efforts to document Amtelco’s data security policies and procedures and regulatory compliance as a member of the standing Security Working Group.

Other employee awards announced at the holiday luncheon on December 8 include:

Administration Employee of the Year: Jordan Beale, Customer Care Department

Operations Employee of the Year: Ken Marty, Software R&D Department

Service Employee of the Year: Thomas Jimenez, Field Engineering Department

TAS Sales Person of the Year: Tom Lindsay, regional sales manager, Midwest and east-central states

1Call Sales Person of the Year: Joe Curtin, regional sales manager, western states

