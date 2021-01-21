Amtelco announced the 10-year anniversary and continued growth of miSecureMessages, their secure messaging app. MiSecureMessages was built specifically to deliver HIPAA compliant text messages and meets the strict HIPAA and HITECH privacy and security standards of the healthcare industry. However, many industries outside of the healthcare sector have also found miSecureMessages to be a valuable encrypted messenger solution as well.

MiSecureMessages’ tenth anniversary is occurring during unprecedented times. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the considerable importance of maintaining personal space while communicating with co-workers.

“MiSecureMessages is more than just an encrypted texting app,” said Gary Kerner, director of sales. “Our app is an integral part of a complete secure messaging system that can integrate with other systems. MiSecureMessages provides call centers and corporate teams with a solution to easily share texts, photos, audio files, and videos for their confidential communications.”

The app also reduces the number of devices employees need to carry because BYOD (bring your own device) security is built in. MiSecureMessages is securely siloed from other messaging platforms like email and SMS.

In a few months, miSecureMessages will issue an app update to version 6.8, which will offer customers new capabilities and enhanced app performance. MiSecureMessages works on mobile phones, smartwatches, tablets, laptops, and desktop computers. It’s available for Android™ and Apple® iOS devices.

For more information visit miSecureMessages.com and Amtelco.com.

