Amtelco’s Genesis Intelligent Series application version 5.4 is compliant with Avaya OneCloud™ Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions. This helps customers enhance call processing to prioritize critical calls and improve call routing and management.

Amtelco’s solution is a call center software suite featuring multi-channel integrations with built-in speech recognition, text to speech, and voice services. The software helps customers track metrics with customizable reporting, enhance accountability with call logging and video screen capture, connect remote agents, and manage on-call scheduling. Customers can also run it in a virtual server environment or in the cloud.

Avaya compliance-tested the application for compatibility with Avaya Aura® Session Manager 8.1 and Avaya Aura Communication Manager 8.1 via SIP trunk. Avaya is a global leader in solutions that enhance and simplify communications and collaboration.

“We are excited that our latest application release has successfully completed Avaya DevConnect compliance testing,” said Tom Curtin, Amtelco president. “Our mutual customers can confidently deploy it with the Avaya Aura 8.1 platform, helping them get more out of their communications infrastructure.”

Amtelco is a Technology Partner in the Avaya DevConnect program—an initiative to develop, market, and sell innovative third-party products that interoperate with Avaya technology. As a Technology Partner, Amtelco can submit products to Avaya for compliance testing, where a team of DevConnect engineers develops a comprehensive test plan for each application to verify its Avaya compatibility.

This enables customers to confidently add best-in-class capabilities to their network without having to replace their existing infrastructure, helping speed deployment of new applications and reduce both network complexity and implementation costs.

Learn more about how Amtelco is part of Avaya’s DevConnect program.

