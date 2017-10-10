Amtelco Announces miSecureMessages Version 6.6

New features in miSecureMessages (MSM) Version 6.6 were developed in collaboration with members of the miSecureMessages Certified Partner program and MSM app users and are designed to make it easier to use:

Contact Importing: Administrators can import user names, display names, email addresses, and phone numbers for contact creation. This information can come from an active directory, a LDAP data store, or delimited file.

Email Registration: Administrators can import users’ email addresses for a new optional type of registration.

Password Expiration: Administrators may set a password or passcode expiration. This helps satisfy compliance and security requirements for organizations that dictate users periodically update passwords.

Password Reset: If a user forgets their password or passcode for the MSM app, they tap on a “Forgot Password {or Passcode}” link to contact their administrator, who will email them to securely reset their password or passcode.

Personal Circle: Users can create a “personal circle” that the administrator can label within the MSM app.

Fingerprint Scanning: Use a fingerprint as an alternative to the standard passcode to securely access the MSM app.

More Group Settings: Many system settings are configurable on a per-group basis allowing device-to-device messaging, registration type, default notification attempts and interval, and the IS web settings.

For more information, contact Amtelco at 800-356-9148, www.miSecureMessages.com, or info@amtelco.com.

