Amtelco Announces Intelligent Series 5.5

Amtelco announced the release of version 5.5 for their Intelligent Series (IS) suite of call center applications. Some of the new features include:

(for web agent connections): This feature can add web agent coverage during a holiday season or a special campaign. Spell Check Languages: Intelligent messaging scripts now support Dutch, French, and Spanish spell check dictionaries.

“The latest version enhancements make call processing easier by speeding up the call process,” stated Tom Curtin, Amtelco president. “They improve the caller experience and help increase accuracy.”

Amtelco has a strong history in the telemessaging industry and was founded in 1976 to provide communication solutions to the answering service and medical messaging industry. Amtelco focuses on providing call center solutions that meet or exceed customer expectations, backed by top notch service and support. Millions of telephone calls are processed every day by Amtelco systems and software in operation in all fifty of the United States and more than twenty foreign countries.

