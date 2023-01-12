Amtelco Adds Staff to Support Increasing Customer Base

Amtelco announced that several new positions have been added as part of a growth program to develop new innovations and provide even better service to their growing customer base. These include additions in various departments, including implementation, software development, project management, customer support, and administration.

Recognized as a Top Workplaces employer, Amtelco is committed to designing outstanding innovations, providing the tools to help customers run their businesses more efficiently today, and software to help them build their businesses for the future.

Amtelco was founded in 1976 to provide communication solutions to the answering service and healthcare communications industry and is a leading supplier and trusted name in contact center systems, software applications, and secure texting technologies. Amtelco is focused on innovative contact center solutions that meet or exceed customer expectations and are backed by top-notch service and support. For more information, visit Amtelco.com.

