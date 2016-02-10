Ameridial Announces New Executive VP and VP of Healthcare Sales

Telesolutions Leader Appoints Matt McGeorge and Craig Vretas to Usher in New Business

Ameridial, a customer service solution center, announced two notable promotions this week.

With ten years of customer service and sales expertise, Matt McGeorge was named executive vice president of the privately held organization. Over the past seven years, McGeorge has immersed himself in the business, learning and mastering every nuance of the organization from call center operations to client services. In every capacity Matt has demonstrated a thorough understanding of the day-to-day operations and program management with a proven record of accomplishment meeting and exceeding client goals and expectations. With a strong focus on long-term strategic growth, McGeorge will be responsible for the company’s overall sales and marketing strategy.

Similar in background and breadth of industry expertise, Craig Vretas was appointed vice president of healthcare services. A true call center professional, Vretas worked his way from managing the call center to project management, and most recently serving as director of business development. Joining the Ameridial team in 1997, Craig’s expertise in customer service and support lend unparalleled professionalism and integrity to every project. Vretas will be responsible for developing and acquiring new business for Ameridial’s healthcare division.

Ameridial congratulates Matt McGeorge and Craig Vretas, and looks forward to a prosperous future with each of them.

[Posted by Peter DeHaan for Connections Magazine, a contact center publication from Peter DeHaan Publishing Inc.]

