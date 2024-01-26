2024 NAEO Annual Conference Registration Now Open

Join NAEO in Albuquerque, New Mexico for the 2024 Annual Conference at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa from March 24-27.

Each day of the conference will consist of educational presentations, round tables, and networking. You won’t want to miss our keynote session with Chuck Boyce – Elevating Excellence: Navigating the Future of Teams with Wellbeing, Inclusion, and Engagement.

Register now and take advantage of the opportunity to create connections and build upon your professional knowledge and network!

Register at https://www.naeo.org/page/annual-conference

