2023 NAEO Annual Conference/Advanced Technical Workshop Update



Over 140 people attended the 2023 NAEO Annual Conference held at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel in New Orleans, March 12–15. From the opening reception to the Amtelco party, and finally the annual general meeting, there was no shortage of education and networking.

Marie McGuire and her conference committee did an exceptional job of putting together a time of fun, fellowship, and learning. Amtelco showed off the latest advances in IS, Genesis, MSM, and miTeamWeb. Amtelco trainers and users demonstrated how-tos with MergeComm and unique IS solutions. A panel of technical experts discussed technical maintenance and another panel of operations experts discussed remote operators.

Just as important as all the educational sessions were the small groups in the morning, afternoon, and evening of colleagues and sponsors networking and sharing ideas for success or things to avoid.

The Saturday and Sunday preceding the convention give a deep dive advanced technical workshop. It was held with a couple dozen technical members learning the huge number of opportunities that SQL and API integration offer through Intelligent Series.

Festivities ended with the annual general meeting where Tifani Leal presided as president and handed over the gavel to Michael Leibowitz, president elect. The crowd also thanked Alana Nikiforuk and Jason Miller for their time on the board of directors as they rotate off and welcomed new board members Don Quarterman and Natalie Crossno.

The 2024 NAEO Annual Conference will be March 24–27, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency-Tamaya Resort in Albuquerque, New Mexico featuring amazing scenery, golf, and an on-site spa.

