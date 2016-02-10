OnviSource and OEO to Hold 8th Annual Meeting

OnviSource and members of the OnviSource Equipment Owners (OEO) Association will gather in the spirit of “Transforming the Telephone Answering Service” at the Hilton Dallas Park Cities in Dallas, TX, April 4-6, 2016.

Attendees will have the opportunity to expand their product knowledge during the first day of educational training sessions. These sessions will highlight benefits and advantages of new product features and enhancements. In addition users will have the opportunity to pose questions directly to OnviSource service engineers regarding their particular systems and technical environment.

OnviSource will act as host on day two of the event during a site visit at their newly expanded headquarters in Plano, Texas. Business meetings, a tour of the facility and call center, and a hands-on demonstration of the new OnviCom™ teleservices platform will keep participants up-to-date on the latest OnviSource technology solutions. Giveaways and cash prizes will be awarded throughout the day.

An open roundtable discussion will encourage the peer-to-peer interaction that makes user groups so invaluable. “Many users have come to these meetings and picked up insights, tips, and tricks that have made or saved them thousands of dollars,” stated OEO association board president, Darren McGillvrey. “We expect a strong turnout this year and look forward to getting our users together face-to-face for fun and learning.”

Breaking away from the necessary business sessions, users and OnviSource team members will gather for cocktails and dinner for relaxed fun, entertainment and personal interaction.

For more information, contact Dan L’Heureux at 763-473-0210 or dan@callconsult.net.

[Posted by Peter DeHaan for Connections Magazine, a contact center publication from Peter DeHaan Publishing Inc.]

