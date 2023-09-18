The September 2023 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry
Feature Content:
AQM Enhances CX and EX, by Donna Fluss
Given an increasing volume of complaints, most companies need to enhance their customer experience with analytics-enabled quality management (AQM). . . . read more >>
From the Publisher: Consider How Artificial Intelligence Can Help Us in the Call Center, by Peter Lyle DeHaan, PhD
We need not fear artificial intelligence. There is much we can do to make our call centers function faster and more accurately than ever. . . . read more >>
Guest Column: A Protocol Droid for Your Call Center
Imagine having a protocol droid in your call center. Startel’s CMC RestAPI can accomplish much the same thing. . . . read more >>
Unmasking the Threat of SMS Pumping Attacks, by Justin Massey
Adopt these proactive measures to protect your call center operation against SMS-pumping attacks. A failure to act could be costly. . . . read more >>
Ten Years Ago: Best Practices for Implementing New Programs with an Outsourced Call Center, by Richard Hamilton
Implementation of a call center campaign begins with a good start-up plan. Best practices address three critical elements. . . . read more >>
Twenty Years Ago: Protect Yourself and Your Employees from Identity Theft, by Rachel Kuntz
How can employers protect the workplace and employees from the growing concerns of identity theft? . . . read more >>
Industry News
AnswerNet Celebrates Twenty-Five Years
