Six Ways Attended Automation Can Transform Your Call Center, by Jeff Fettes

Attended automation in the contact center has the potential to deliver happier agents, happier customers, and a happier bottom line. . . read more >>

From the Publisher: Chat Availability by Peter Lyle DeHaan, PhD

Offering customer service is key for business success, and chat is a popular choice. Just make sure that chat availability isn’t a problem. . . read more >>

What’s the Future of Virtual Reality Simulation in Call Center Training? by Jim Iyoob

Virtual reality (VR) simulation technologies may seem expensive, but VR can positively influence business results and make call center training more proficient. . . read more

How the Modern Contact Center Can Drive Better Results, by Rod Brownridge

With advances in technology, we’re able to deliver more consistent results while focusing on managing relationships instead of managing problems. . . read more >>

AI and the Contact Center: An Interview with Talkdesk’s Ben Rigby

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology will continue to evolve and adapt to new business needs, and no-code solutions will ease the challenges of adoption. . . read more >>

Ten Years Ago: Disaster-Proofing Your Call Center, by Nicolas D’Alleva

Effective disaster response means ensuring the highest priority activities continue uninterrupted and reverting to normal operations as fast as possible. . . read more >>

Twenty Years Ago: Being a Better Manager, by Lisa Olson

Practical tips to become a better manager. This will result in increased company performance and enhanced employee improvement. . . read more >>

