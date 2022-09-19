Issues

September 2022 Issue of Connections Magazine

The September 2022 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry

Feature Content:

CM-SEPTEMBER-2022.

Six Ways Attended Automation Can Transform Your Call Center, by Jeff Fettes
Attended automation in the contact center has the potential to deliver happier agents, happier customers, and a happier bottom line. . . read more >>

From the Publisher: Chat Availability by Peter Lyle DeHaan, PhD
Offering customer service is key for business success, and chat is a popular choice. Just make sure that chat availability isn’t a problem. . . read more >>

What’s the Future of Virtual Reality Simulation in Call Center Training? by Jim Iyoob
Virtual reality (VR) simulation technologies may seem expensive, but VR can positively influence business results and make call center training more proficient. . . read more

How the Modern Contact Center Can Drive Better Results, by Rod Brownridge 
With advances in technology, we’re able to deliver more consistent results while focusing on managing relationships instead of managing problems. . . read more >>

AI and the Contact Center: An Interview with Talkdesk’s Ben Rigby
Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology will continue to evolve and adapt to new business needs, and no-code solutions will ease the challenges of adoption. . . read more >>

Ten Years Ago: Disaster-Proofing Your Call Center, by Nicolas D’Alleva
Effective disaster response means ensuring the highest priority activities continue uninterrupted and reverting to normal operations as fast as possible. . . read more >>

Twenty Years Ago: Being a Better Manager, by Lisa Olson
Practical tips to become a better manager. This will result in increased company performance and enhanced employee improvement. . . read more >>

Industry News

Send us your call center news for consideration in the next issue of Connections Magazine.

Classified Ads of opportunities for you.

Marketplace Directory of leading Contact Center Vendors.

Startel delivers best-in-call contact center solutions
Amtelco
Map Communications
CenturiSoft
CallCentre Hosting
Alliant: Professional Liability Insurance
Quality Contact Solutions
Startel Total Billing Solution
Ron Violante - Answering Service Broker
Skybridge Americas: helping America's most trusted brands
SingleComm: cloud-native omnichannel TAS solutions
On Call Software: API Integration, IVR Design, Virtual PBX

About Connections Magazine 

Connections Magazine is the premier publication for the call center industry, providing news and information for call centers, sent at no cost to qualified readers at call centers, contact centers, teleservice agencies, phone answering services, and telemessaging companies.

For more information, contact us.