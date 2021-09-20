The September 2021 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry

A.I. Will Not Replace Customer Service Agents by Jennifer Lee

AI isn't a job killer; it's a customer service enhancer. Contact centers should embrace AI's ability to make the agents' work more engaging and the customers' experience more satisfying.

From the Publisher: Call Center Innovation Provides Fresh Opportunities, by Peter Lyle DeHaan, PhD

Call center innovation need not happen in huge, revolutionary jumps. We can better apply innovation as manageable tweaks on a consistent basis over time.

Vendor Profile on TAS Marketing

TAS Marketing, a TAS broker, has the goal to bring buyers and sellers together in a very fruitful way and make every transaction a win-win experience.

Guest Column: The Truths of System Hardening, by Shawn Griswold, Startel

While we cannot guarantee a failsafe security system, we can make it harder for the hackers to hack. Don't allow your call center to be an easy target.

Happy Customer Service Reps Equals Happy Customers, by Daniel Fallmann

Discover how to support your workforce sustainably in their day-to-day work. High quality and superior performance, backed by targeted big-picture data will drive success.

Why Appointment Setting for Insurance Agents Makes Perfect Sense, by Steve Korn

Appointment setters for insurance agents can have a quick conversation with a client or prospect to help keep the agency pipeline full.

Ten Years Ago: Higher Quality or Lower Costs: 7 Ways Companies Can Deliver Both, by P.J. Weyforth

A virtual workforce can help call centers save money and solve customer management challenges.

Twenty Years Ago: Not Measuring Your Customer Service? Then You Are Not Even Close to Managing It, by David Saxby

If you can't measure customer service at your business, then you can't manage it.

