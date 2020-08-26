The September/October 2020 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry
Read these articles online:
- How to Manage a Remote Contact Center Team
- From the Publisher: A New Opportunity for the Call Center Industry
- Ask Kathy: A Concise Guide for Outsourcing Success, Part Five
- Developing a Contact Center Work-At-Home Program
- The Future of Healthcare Is Here with Help from Telehealth and Hospital Call Centers
- Conversational Analytics: The Secret to Exceptional First Call Resolution and Outstanding Customer Experiences
- Use Secure Texting to Send Emails from Your Call Center
- How Automated Analytics Can Elevate Agent Performance and Experience
- Flexing Your Leadership Courage
- How Telephone Triage Nurses Act as An Extension of Physicians and Practices