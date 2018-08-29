The September/October 2018 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry
Read these articles online:
- Size Considerations for Selecting an Outsourced Call Center
- Embrace the Intelligent Virtual Agent
- Knowledge Management in the Era of AI
- From the Publisher: The Failure of New Customer Discounts
- Vendor Profile: Startel and Professional Teledata
- Ask Kathy: Why Telemarketing Programs Fail, Part Five
- The Bots Are Coming!
- Balancing Technology and the Human Touch
- What is a Great Customer Service Department?
- Need Responsive, Fast-flex Customer Service?
[Connections Magazine is proudly published by Peter DeHaan Publishing Inc, Peter Lyle DeHaan, editor.]
