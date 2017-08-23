The September/October 2017 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry
Read these articles online:
- How to Move Leads Through Your Sales Funnel
- From the Publisher: Great Customer Experience Starts with Customer Service Essentials
- Customer Experience Management Powered by Intelligent Automation
- Ask Kathy:Job Diversification for Call Center Agents
- Should Customer Service be a Sales Channel?
- Three Steps to Establishing Positive Training ROI
- Vendor Profile: Alston Tascom
- A PCI-Certified Level 1 Call Center Will Better Protect Your Customer’s Data
- Machine Learning Puts the “Intelligence” in Contact Center AI
- Keep Your Call Center from Suffering a Privacy Incident
[Connections Magazine is proudly published by Peter DeHaan Publishing Inc, Peter L. DeHaan, editor.]
