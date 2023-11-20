The November 2023 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry

Feature Content:

Striking the Right Chord: Balancing Automation and Human Touch in Call Centers by Genevieve Carrenard

Strike the right chord between automation and the human touch in the call center to create unforgettable customer experiences. . . . read more >>

From the Publisher: Don’t Forget the Human Touch by Peter Lyle DeHaan, PhD

Being able to offer the human touch will distinguish contact centers from their technology-only counterparts. . . . read more >>

Reducing Work Friction Helps Retail Call Center Agents Hate the Holidays Less by Christophe Martel

Today’s retail call centers face a chronic problem: crushing call volumes for most of the calendar year, followed by a holiday spike. . . . read more >>

Navigating Cybersecurity Challenges in Answering Services by Justin Massey. . . . read more >>

Ten Years Ago: Ten Reasons to Move Your Contact Center to the Cloud by Liz Osborn

Deploying a contact center in the cloud is better, faster, and cheaper than an on-premise system. . . . read more >>

Twenty Years Ago: How Good Are You at Customer Service? by Nancy Friedman

Put one of these customer service tips into action and watch what happens. If you use all ten, you can expect happier and more loyal clients. . . . read more >>

Industry News

Classified ads

Send us your call center articles and news for consideration in the next issue of Connections Magazine.

Marketplace Directory: Connections Magazine listing of leading Contact Center Vendors

About Connections Magazine

Connections Magazine is the premier publication for the call center industry, providing news and information for call centers, contact centers, teleservice agencies, and telephone answering services.



For more information, contact us.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...