The November 2021 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry

Feature Content:

Five Simple and Proven Ways to Retain Customers, by Kelly Doyle

Customers have a choice of where to do business, and in today’s increasingly competitive environment, it’s more important than ever to make customer retention a top priority. . . . read more >>

From the Publisher: Dealing with Staff Shortages, by Peter Lyle DeHaan, PhD

Staffing challenges are part of the call center industry, but don’t let that define your future. Consider these agent hiring ideas to achieve a full schedule. . . . read more >>

Driving Enterprise CX with Contact Center Applications, by Donna Fluss

It’s time for enterprises to transform their perspective of customer service. They must demonstrate their commitment in every department in their company. . . . read more >>

How To Overcome Your Biases Toward Chatbots by Bob Grohs

The cost of implementing chatbots are worth it. They can boost customer service and reduce unresolved tickets and customer turnover. The ROI will speak for itself.. . . . read more >>

How Will Fraudsters Adapt to Robocall Legislation? by Robert McKay

The STIR/SHAKEN framework will go a long way toward improving consumer trust in the phone calls they receive. Invest in the right tools and processes to better prepare for the future. . . . read more >>

Ten Years Ago: Making Telework Work, by Rob Duncan and Simon Angove

Telework, when done properly can increase employee engagement, enhance productivity, and improve profitability. . . . read more >>

Twenty Years Ago: Disaster Recovery for the Call Center, by Jim Becker

Having a well thought out emergency plan can be the best insurance your call center can have. You may never need it, but if you do, it could save your business. . . . read more >>

Industry News

About Connections Magazine

Connections Magazine is the premier publication for the call center industry, providing news and information for call centers, sent at no cost to qualified readers at call centers, contact centers, teleservice agencies, phone answering services, and telemessaging companies.



